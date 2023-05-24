The Amador Valley High School baseball team lost its first round North Coast Section playoff game to Freedom High School 2-0 on May 16 in extra innings. The Falcons pulled off the upset as they defeated the No. 4 seed Dons.
Amador junior pitcher Matthew Foley pitched 7 and 1/3 innings, recording three strikeouts and two runs. Senior Braden Whitworth batted 1 for 3 while recording two putouts on the defensive end.
The game was a stalemate throughout the day. Through seven innings, neither team scored and rarely had the opportunities to do so.
The Dons recorded 24 putouts and completed two double plays in the game. Amador also recorded three errors on the day.
In the top of the eighth inning, Freedom scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead. The Dons had a chance to respond, but came up short and lost the game.
Amador’s record and high seeding may push them to the state playoffs in a few weeks.