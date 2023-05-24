LOGO - Amador Valley High School AVHS

The Amador Valley High School baseball team lost its first round North Coast Section playoff game to Freedom High School 2-0 on May 16 in extra innings. The Falcons pulled off the upset as they defeated the No. 4 seed Dons.

Amador junior pitcher Matthew Foley pitched 7 and 1/3 innings, recording three strikeouts and two runs. Senior Braden Whitworth batted 1 for 3 while recording two putouts on the defensive end.