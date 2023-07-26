Traffic investigators are working to identify the occupants of two vehicles that sped away from a fatal crash July 16 during a possible street race on the I-580 freeway in Livermore.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was left behind to die on the highway. His name was not immediately released.
The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes west of North Livermore Avenue. Emergency calls to the CHP from other motorists reported a burgundy Toyota Camry had overturned while racing a tan-colored Chevrolet Camaro, the CHP said.
Officers who responded to the crash found a passenger from the Camry lying in the road. He was pronounced dead.
According to the CHP, after the Camry crashed, its driver and another passenger pulled themselves out of the Camry and walked to the shoulder. A white Chevrolet Suburban or similar sport utility vehicle picked them up. The SUV drove away, leaving the man to die in the road.
Officers believe both men who escaped suffered serious head injuries in the crash.
CHP officers are trying to identify them, as well as the driver of the white SUV. The tan Camaro in the possible race also vanished.
CHP Officer Robert Purl said investigators checked local hospitals to see if anyone sought help, but found nothing, and had no other leads.
The crash is considered a hit-and-run. Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call the CHP’s Dublin office at 925-828-0466.