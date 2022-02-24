The Dublin High School girls’ basketball team advanced to the North Coast Section semifinals after defeating Granada High School on Feb. 15 and Freedom High School on Feb. 18.
The Gaels started their playoff run by defeating the Granada Matadors by a score of 51-32 on the road on Feb. 15. The Gaels were defeated by the Matadors earlier in the season and came into the game as the No. 12 seed.
The Gaels dominated the first half. Their constant full court pressure allowed them to force turnovers and get easy baskets. They also held the Matadors to just two points in the second quarter.
The Matadors made a small run in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Gaels held on to take a key win on the road.
The Gaels were led by senior Karina Virk who had 16 points. Freshman Sophia Ignacio had 12 points and junior Rachel Grier had seven.
“Granada is a tough team and we just battled them,” said Gaels Head Coach Mark Wainwright.
The next game, the Gaels were able to host another upset team in Clayton Valley Charter High School in the quarterfinal round on Feb 18. The Gaels would go onto win that game 52-41.
The Gaels were able to control the pace throughout the game and never let the Ugly Eagles sneak back into striking distance.
The Gaels guard play was the difference maker in the game as both Ignacio and Virk were able to attack the defense and score easy baskets.
The Gaels head to the semi-finals with two big victories. A run to the championship game could possibly give them a spot in the state tournament in March.