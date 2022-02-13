The Dublin Gaels boys’ basketball team defeated the Monte Vista Mustangs 60-57 on the road on Feb. 4. The Gaels spoiled the Mustangs’ senior night and finished the regular season with a 15-4 record.
It was a slow start for the Gaels. Monte Vista senior Brandon McGautha hit three straight 3-pointers to give the Mustangs a sizable lead in the first quarter.
Gaels’ junior Courtney Anderson Jr. was aggressive in the first half, getting to the free throw line five times. His energy kept the Gaels within striking distance in the first half. The Gaels would trail at the half 25-16.
The Gaels would slowly creep back into the game in the third quarter. Senior Carmelo Clarke-Tarver would hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter, giving the Gaels momentum heading to the fourth.
The Gaels opened up the fourth quarter with a 5-1 run, forcing the Mustangs to call a timeout with 5:59 left in the game. The Gaels took the lead for the first time when junior Mekhi Thomas hit a 3-pointer with 2:19 left in the game.
With the game tied and 15 seconds left in the game, Gaels junior Donovan Cooks missed a last second layup attempt which would send the game to overtime.
The Gaels completely dominated the overtime period. They went on a 5-0 run to start overtime and held a lead as big as nine. Free throws helped the Mustangs get back into the game, but it wasn’t enough and the Gaels escaped Monte Vista with a win.
Clarke-Tarver was a big reason why the Gaels had the victory. He was heckled all game by the opposing fans, but didn’t seem to lose his composure. He finished with ten points while hitting three 3-pointers.
“They definitely pump me up, the crowd keeps me going,” said Clarke-Tarver.
Anderson Jr. led the Gaels in scoring with 17 points. Thomas ended with 14 points while Cooks finished with 10.
The Gaels finish out the regular season on a six game winning streak. They will go into the East Bay Athletic League Playoffs as the one seed and will have home court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Gaels will be looking for nothing short of a league championship as they head into the playoffs.
“We just want to win, that’s it,” said Clarke-Tarver.