The Dublin High football team was defeated by the Heritage High Patriots 42-7 on Aug. 26. The Gaels lose their first game of the season and drop to 0-1.
It was a rough game for the Gaels on both sides of the ball. The Patriots fired on all cylinders early and the Gaels couldn’t recover.
The Patriots totaled 384 yards of total offense and scored six total touchdowns on the day. The Gaels had a hard time getting their offense going and could not get their defense off the field.
The Gaels dropped only their third season opener in the past nine seasons.
Dublin will start the year 0-1 and will have their home opener on Sept. 2 when they face Castro Valley High.