A section of northbound Arnold Road in Dublin, between Altamirano Avenue and Martinelli Way, will remain closed through Friday, December 3, so Pacific Gas Electric can repair on a gas valve.
Vehicles will be able to access the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station, but vehicles leaving the transit station or Campus Drive will be detoured through the BART garage to Iron Horse Parkway. Repairs began on Nov. 19, but the work was shut down for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26.
Southbound lanes on Arnold Road will remain open, according to the city.