The Granada Matadors, 9-1, and the Dublin Gaels, 6-1, will face off in a key home-and-away East Bay Athletic League matchup this weekend, after both varsity basketball squads suffered their first losses of the season last week.
Granada fell to the league rival San Ramon Valley Wolves, 44-47, while Dublin fell to Archbishop Mitty, 79-86, in a non-league matchup.
Both squads bounced back to win home-and-away league matchups on the weekend.
Granada defeated Livermore twice, 80-50 and 74-58, while Dublin took two against De La Salle, 63-57 and 78-67.
The Matadors built an 11-3 lead against San Ramon before the Wolves went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. The Wolves continued strong in the second quarter to take a 26-18 lead at the half.
San Ramon increased its lead to 11, 38-27, when the Matadors leading scorer, Kevin Gad, hit the floor going for a rebound and had to leave the game with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.
Granada fought back, scoring seven straight points in the fourth quarter to closing to within four, 34-38, and Gad, who reentered the game with about 5 minutes left, tied the score at 40-40 with less than 3 minutes remaining.
The Wolves, however, responded with a 3-pointer to retake the lead.
Landon Wiedenfield hit a bucket to pull Granada to within a point with 15 seconds left, but with all their fouls to give, the Matadors were unable to force the Wolves to the foul line or steal the inbounds pass. San Ramon scored on a last-second layup to make the final score 47-44.