The Granada High School girls’ basketball team won two North Coast Section playoff games, defeating Castro Valley on Feb. 14 and California High School on Feb. 17.
The Matadors took care of business in the first round as they trounced Castro Valley High School 61-42.
Granada put on a clinic on the defensive end as they outrebounded the Trojans and stopped their high-pace attack.
Sophomore center Kaitlyn Brongiel had a monster game. She scored 9 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win.
In the next round, the Matadors faced California High School. The game was closely contested throughout.
Granada faced a tough Grizzlies’ team who had the home court advantage. They eventually closed out the game on the road and came away with a win.
The Matadors dominated the glass, out rebounding the Grizzlies 52-26. Granada also held California to just 23% shooting from the field.
With the two wins, the Matadors are still in the hunt to capture a Division I NCS title later this week.