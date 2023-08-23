Gavel Law Lawsuit Judge Court Crime Unsplash

REGIONAL ­— Eight women filed a class action lawsuit last week against the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) alleging system officials allowed Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Dublin staff to commit horrific sexual abuse for years against female inmates locked inside the facility.

The civil lawsuit filed Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court in Oakland accuses FCI Dublin officials and individual officers of rape and sexual assault, drugging and groping inmates during medical exams, making degrading comments, taking explicit photos and sharing them, forcing women to undress to be released from their cells for meals or activities, and targeting immigrants with threats of deportation. It contends BOP leadership knew about the alleged abuse, but did nothing.