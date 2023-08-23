REGIONAL — Eight women filed a class action lawsuit last week against the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) alleging system officials allowed Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Dublin staff to commit horrific sexual abuse for years against female inmates locked inside the facility.
The civil lawsuit filed Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court in Oakland accuses FCI Dublin officials and individual officers of rape and sexual assault, drugging and groping inmates during medical exams, making degrading comments, taking explicit photos and sharing them, forcing women to undress to be released from their cells for meals or activities, and targeting immigrants with threats of deportation. It contends BOP leadership knew about the alleged abuse, but did nothing.
“This dangerous state of affairs has continued, unabated, across multiple decades and multiple administrations,” the lawsuit states. “In recent years, staff sexual abuse at FCI Dublin has been so severe that the facility became the center of a sprawling criminal investigation, multiple Congressional inquiries, and national media attention. The U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations devoted multiple hearings to addressing its causes and impact and issued a report in December 2022 describing the abuse as “horrific.”
Emery Nelson, a spokesperson for the BOP, which oversees FCI Dublin and about 130 federal prisons across the nation, stated, “The Federal Bureau of Prisons does not comment on pending litigation or matters that are the subject of legal proceedings.”
The lawsuit – filed by the female inmates and the California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP) – is the latest legal action to focus attention on toxic conditions behind the walls of FCI Dublin, a low-security facility that houses about 635 women prisoners.
The women – who are identified only by initials in the lawsuit – and CCWP are represented by the advocacy groups Rights Behind Bars (RBB), the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice (CCIJ), and the San Francisco law firm, Rosen Bien Galvin & Grunfeld (RBGG), which successfully sued Alameda County in 2018 over conditions at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
Emily Shapiro, a member of California Coalition for Women Prisoners, said a lack of oversight enabled the abuse to persist for decades.
“So many of those impacted by staff abuse at Dublin are immigrants, and officers have used the threat of deportation to try and silence them,” Shapiro said. “Survivors and witnesses need to be released, protected and returned to their families and communities.”
Last month, correctional officers Nakie Nunley, 48 of Fairfield, and Andrew Jones, 35, of Pleasanton became the seventh and eighth FCI Dublin officials charged with sexually abusing inmates since 2021. The group included a former chaplain and the institution’s warden, Ray Garcia, who was sentenced in December to spend five years and eight months in prison.
“Things need to change in this prison, and the BOP has shown that they aren’t going to make changes on their own,” said A.V., a CCWP member currently jailed at FCI Dublin. “Prison staff act like because we are in prison, we don’t have rights. But we do have rights, and sexual abuse and harassment and retaliation were not part of our sentences.”
Although the BOP has previously stated that FCI Dublin warden Thahesha Jusino and BOP Director Colette Peters, who took over their positions in 2022, are making changes at the facility, attorneys allege the problems persist. Jusino and Peters are among the named defendants in the case.
Also named are Nunley, Jones and John Russell Bellhouse, 40, of Pleasanton. They are among 10 officers and two lieutenants identified as defendants, including former correctional officer Darrel Wayne Smith, who faces a new 12-count indictment charging him with abusing three inmates in 2020 and 2021.
Bellhouse, who was convicted at trial in June, faces up to 36 years in prison when sentenced. Federal court records show he is facing individual lawsuits from three other women.
In addition to the lawsuit, the attorneys for the inmates filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to “immediately remedy many of the systemic problems at FCI Dublin.”
The motion to be heard Oct. 6 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco will ask Judge Joseph Spero to impose an order asking the BOP to end retaliation against people who report staff misconduct, including the placement of inmates in solitary confinement. The order would also remove staff with substantiated abuse claims against them from the prison; ensure inmates have access to medical and mental health care; provide inmates access to lawyers and confidential legal calls and visits.
“We cannot prosecute our way to a solution to the crisis at FCI Dublin,” said Amaris Montes, attorney at RBB. “This isn’t a case of a few bad apples; we need systemic change that ensures survivors are released and receive care, and that promotes safety for all those remaining inside.”