At the Feb. 7 City of Dublin Council Meeting, the council voted to confirm the selection of James Morehead as the City of Dublin’s Poet Laureate for a second term starting Feb. 8, and running through Dec. 31, 2024.

On Jan. 12, the Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission reviewed applications and invited each applicant to read an original poem. Following deliberation, the commission voted unanimously to recommend to Mayor Melissa Hernandez that Morehead continue to serve as the City of Dublin Poet Laureate. The mayor concurred with this recommendation.