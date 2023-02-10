At the Feb. 7 City of Dublin Council Meeting, the council voted to confirm the selection of James Morehead as the City of Dublin’s Poet Laureate for a second term starting Feb. 8, and running through Dec. 31, 2024.
On Jan. 12, the Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission reviewed applications and invited each applicant to read an original poem. Following deliberation, the commission voted unanimously to recommend to Mayor Melissa Hernandez that Morehead continue to serve as the City of Dublin Poet Laureate. The mayor concurred with this recommendation.
“Mayor Hernandez, city council and staff, and Dublin residents, I’m thrilled for the opportunity to continue serving as your poet laureate,” said Morehead. “In my first term, I had the honor of creating poems celebrating Dublin’s 40th anniversary, our veterans, and the opening of the Don Biddle Community Park. “In my second term, I’ll bring poetry events into our schools and the Senior Center. I’m excited to announce that Dublin High School (DHS) will host the Poetry Out Loud reciting competition in 2024, and I’ll be presenting the Art of Poetry in multiple DHS English classes this semester. I look forward to collaborating with the City of Dublin staff. Their support has been crucial to the success of this program.”
Morehead has published two collections of poetry, “canvas” and “portraits of red and gray,” and has a third collection, “The Plague Doctor,” coming out in 2023. James’ poem “tethered” was transformed into an award-winning hand drawn animated short film, “dissolving in the gallery” was set to music for baritone and piano, and his poems have appeared on NPR, SF Chronicle’s Total SF, Ignatian Literary Magazine, Cathexis Northwest Press, Beyond Words Magazine, Wingless Dreamer, Prometheus Dreaming, and others. He also hosts the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast which features interviews with poets and artists. “James Morehead’s imagery is vivid, spare and elemental, and it is consistently chosen and arranged to achieve intensely poetic effects. The rhythmic control is impeccable.” – Carmine Di Biase, Distinguished Professor of English, Emeritus – Jacksonville State University.