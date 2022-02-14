Dublin’s Jayden Petrus has earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania
Currently attending Dublin High School, Petrus is interested in studying computer science, Asian studies or computer information systems in college.
Named an academically best college by Princeton Review, Albright recognizes that proving academic ability in high school demonstrates clear potential for academic growth. Therefore, the college's admission team considers grade point average (GPA) to be a primary indicator of motivated students of academic promise.
Presidential scholarships, in the amount of $19,000 per year, are offered to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.