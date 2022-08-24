DUB-City Council Candidate Josey.jpg

DUBLIN – Dublin City Councilmember Jean Josey, who led all vote-getters when she was elected in 2018, will seek another term in November.

In a press release submitted to The Independent, Josey, the 2016 Dublin Citizen of the Year, announced that she had filed official paperwork with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters last week.