DUBLIN – Dublin City Councilmember Jean Josey, who led all vote-getters when she was elected in 2018, will seek another term in November.
In a press release submitted to The Independent, Josey, the 2016 Dublin Citizen of the Year, announced that she had filed official paperwork with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters last week.
She will be seeking one of two at-large seats on the council up for election this year.
In addition to Josey’s seat, the seat now held by Shawn Kumagai is open. Kumagai is running as a candidate for the California Assembly from District 20.
Two other candidates, Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do and Kashef Qaadri, have also filed to run for Dublin City Council.
“I am running for re-election because I strongly believe in the course that we set during my first term, and I want to continue that work on behalf of our residents and businesses,” Josey said in a campaign announcement.
“People want to live in Dublin, work in Dublin, send their children to our schools,” Josey said. “They want to access our amazing parks and services, and our retail and restaurants. None of this is an accident. It is a result of the hard work of our local elected leaders and city staff. I believe I have demonstrated the experience and leadership essential to keeping our city on a trajectory that will allow our residents and businesses to thrive for many years to come.”
As a council member, Josey has also represented Dublin on the Tri-Valley Transportation Committee, Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, Alameda County Library Advisory Commission, the League of California Cities Community Services and Environmental Policy committees, as well as the National League of Cities Race, Equity and Leadership Council.
In addition, she has served on Dublin’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee.
Josey, who has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, is tutoring center coordinator at Dublin High School.