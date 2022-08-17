DUBLIN – Kashef Qaadri will make another bid for the Dublin City Council.
Qaadri, who leads a software development team in Life Science Research for Bio-Rad Laboratories in Hercules, announced his candidacy last week for one of two at-large city council seats in this year’s general election.
He was also one of nine political newcomers running for two seats on the council in 2020, eventually losing to Sherry Hu and Michael McCorriston, finishing sixth in the crowded field.
“Partnering with residents to help our fast-growing and diverse city become an even stronger, safer, and more vibrant place to live is what I intend to do as your next councilmember,” Qaadri said in his campaign announcement. “In addition to expanding our vibrancy, among my top priorities are traffic improvement and increasing communication and collaboration between our city and schools.”
Qaadri also said he would focus on the need for inclusive housing in Dublin, support for small businesses, and environmental sustainability.
Qaadri, 43, currently serves on the Alameda County Public Health Commission and the Dublin Unified School District Citizen Bond Oversight Committee. He is also president of the Amador Elementary School Site Council and a mentor for the Dublin High School BioMed Academy.