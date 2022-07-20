DUBLIN — A 45-year-old Oakland man’s family has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Alameda County, alleging their relative died eight months ago in the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin because jail workers failed to provide him with his necessary medications.
Elvira Monk, Maurice Monk’s sister, repeatedly told jail personnel that Monk was under a doctor’s care for diabetes, high blood pressure and schizophrenia, but was rebuffed, according to the lawsuit filed July 11 in U.S. District Court in Oakland.
“Foreseeably, his health quickly deteriorated, and the staff’s failure ultimately robbed Mr. Monk of his life and (his children) of their loving father,” the lawsuit states.
Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO), which operates the jail, said coroner’s officials ruled Monk died of natural causes; a result of hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate Monk’s death, he said.
Kelly deferred questions about the lawsuit’s allegations to Wellpath, which holds the county contract to handle inmates’ medical care, and the county’s Health Care Services Agency’s Adult forensic behavioral health unit, which addresses their psychiatric needs. The ACSO, he said, is responsible for security and safety within the facility.
“There's multiple entities that work at the jail and they have different responsibilities and roles,” Kelly said. “The Sheriff's Office doesn't issue medications. We don't make diagnoses. We don't get involved in the medical and psychiatric charts and files of patients. We do report and we do assess the needs of people in custody every day as we interact with them. But as far as medication goes, that's something that has to come from a doctor and a clinician.”
Teresa Koeberlein, a spokeswoman for Nashville-based Wellpath, said it was her firm's policy not to comment on pending litigation. Alameda County Health Department officials did not respond to an inquiry from The Independent.
According to the lawsuit, police arrested Monk Oct.11, 2022 when they were called to a verbal argument between him and a bus driver. Officers took him into custody after they learned he had a warrant seeking his arrest for failing to appear in court on other charges. A judge set bail at $2,500, which Monk’s family could not afford, the lawsuit said.
Elvira Monk contacted the jail to inform officials he required medication, provided paperwork showing his prescriptions and brought the medications to the jail. She additionally reported that on Nov. 9, he required a haldol injection as part of his treatment for schizophrenia. Jail staff, however, rejected her efforts, “sending her through a series of unnecessary bureaucratic processes,” according to the lawsuit.
“During his time in custody, Mr. Monk was placed in a solitary confinement cell, which likely exacerbated his mental health condition,” the lawsuit said. “In addition to the haldol injection, (jail staff) did not provide Mr. Monk (with) any of his prescribed medications for the entirety of his incarceration despite being aware that he needed them and that sudden cessation of the medications could cause significant health issues.”
Monk was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 15, 35 days after he was detained. His sister learned of his death the next day as she continued to try to inform the jail of his medical needs, the lawsuit said.
The wrongful death lawsuit seeks damages for allegedly violating Monk’s civil rights. It alleges his family, including two teenage children, suffered the loss of their loved one and emotional distress.
The Monk family’s attorney, Adante Pointer, was not available for an interview.
The lawsuit is the latest against Alameda County related to deaths and conditions in the Santa Rita Jail, the primary holding facility for those arrested in the county. Inmates are held there while awaiting court proceedings or serving sentences for non-violent crimes. At any given time, there are about 2,200 inmates.
Last month, an Alameda County Grand Jury investigation found the jail riddled with problems including safety, detainment conditions, COVID-19 management, health care and a process for inmates to file complaints. The report followed a lawsuit filed in 2018 on behalf of inmates. A federal judge will monitor a settlement that required Alameda County to improve mental health treatment protocols for inmates, hire staff and provide exercise time for those behind bars, among other things, over the next six years.
Conditions in the jail, which had one of the highest suicide rates among jails nationwide, played a role in the June election. Voters elected ACSO Division Cmdr. Yesenia Sanchez to replace long-time Sheriff Gregory Ahern.