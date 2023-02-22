The Livermore High School boys’ volleyball team went 4-1 in the San Lorenzo volleyball tournament that took place on Feb. 18. The Cowboys fell to American High School 2-0 in the championship game.
The Cowboys made quick work of their first few opponents. They defeated San Lorenzo, Windsor and Berkeley all by the score of 2-0.
Livermore did allow any team to beat them in the preliminary rounds of the tournament.
In the semi-final the Cowboys faced Kennedy High School. They won the first set 25-21 in a closely contested match.
They closed out the second set 25-21 to set up a meeting with American High School in the championship game.
The Eagles took the first set 25-19 and the Cowboys fell behind early. In the second set, American took control early and ended up winning 25-15.
The Cowboys fell in the championship game, but started the season off strong. Livermore will face Antioch High School on Feb. 24 at home for their next match.