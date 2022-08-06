A 39-year-old Dublin resident was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and child abuse, Dublin police said Tuesday. Around 10 p.m., Roni Gage was walking in the southbound lanes of the 6200 block of Dougherty Road when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV. Emergency personnel tried to save her, but she eventually died from her injuries, according to police.
The driver, 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore of Livermore, remained on the scene and was arrested. A police spokesperson said the suspect had his child in the car, which led to child abuse allegations against Fissore. Neither Fissore nor his child had any injuries, police said.