Janice Miklos, a secretary at Dublin High School (DHS) and a Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) employee for 22 years, has been named the Teresa Harrington Memorial Award recipient for the 2022-2023 school year.
The award annually to a classified employee that “exemplifies … personal and professional integrity” and demonstrates “an unwavering dedication to the district and students of Dublin, tireless energy and enthusiasm, friendliness, being approachable and helpful in nature, and having a keen sense of humor,” according to a DUSD announcement.