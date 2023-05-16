DUB-MIKLOS AWARD.jpeg

Janice Miklos, a secretary at Dublin High School (DHS) and a Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) employee for 22 years, has been named the Teresa Harrington Memorial Award recipient for the 2022-2023 school year. 

The award annually to a classified employee that “exemplifies personal and professional integrity” and demonstrates an unwavering dedication to the district and students of Dublin, tireless energy and enthusiasm, friendliness, being approachable and helpful in nature, and having a keen sense of humor,” according to a DUSD announcement. 