The City of Dublin’s Military Banner Program was created in 2018 to honor local veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The City of Dublin is pleased to continue the program for 2023.
The application period for the 2023 Military Banner Sponsorship program will be held from Monday, Feb. 13, through Monday, March 20, 2023. The banners will be displayed along Dougherty Road between Scarlett Drive and Amador Valley Boulevard from Memorial Day in May through Veterans Day in November. At the end of the exhibition period, banners will be presented to the honorees or sponsors at a City Council meeting in December 2023. For more information, visit www.dublin.ca.gov/militarybanners.