DUBLIN — The City of Dublin’s Military Banner Program is currently on display along Dougherty Road between Amador Valley Boulevard and the Iron Horse Trail – 15 banners serving to honor, remember and celebrate local veterans and active-duty members of the United States Armed Forces.
Begun in 2018 in the city with deep military roots, the annual program runs from Memorial Day, May 29, through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
“This is the least we can do for those who risk their lives and devote time away from family to serve our country,” said Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, who was part of the program’s initiation.
Hernandez and the late Vice Mayor Don Biddle were part of the 2017 Federal and Military Communications Committee meeting that discussed creating a banner program to honor military personnel within Dublin. Following his February 2018 passing, Biddle was honored with a banner for his service in the United States Army. Since its inception, 65 active and veteran personnel have been honored, some posthumously. The subjects pictured on the banner are either from Dublin or have an immediate family member living in Dublin.
Local historian Steve Minniear said the banners are important for two reasons.
“First, during World War II, over 350,000 people came out to this part of California, and many said, ‘I like it here, I want to stay,’” Minniear said. “And secondly, the fact you had 350,000 people out here during the war planted a seed in developers’ minds that said maybe they can have that many people out here in the future. That’s why the military is important in Dublin, because it proved we play a role in the bigger story, not just the local stuff.”
Military presence still exists in Dublin in the form of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, commonly known as “Camp Parks.” The development of the training area helped transform Dublin from a rural crossroads to a thriving city. Thousands of service members have been stationed at Camp Parks and Dublin spokesperson Shari Jackman said many decided to stay or to come back.
“With Camp Parks being such an important piece of the city’s history and growth, it was important to recognize the sacrifices of local servicemen and servicewomen who have served our country honorably,” Jackman said.
Those interested in sponsoring a banner can apply online in January or February each year. The price is approximately $200 to cover costs associated with production, hanging and cleaning the banners. Banners are then presented at a city council meeting to the families after Veterans Day. For more information, a list of qualifications or a walking tour map, visit www.dublin.ca.gov/2090/Military-Banner-Program.