DUBLIN — The City of Dublin’s Military Banner Program is currently on display along Dougherty Road between Amador Valley Boulevard and the Iron Horse Trail – 15 banners serving to honor, remember and celebrate local veterans and active-duty members of the United States Armed Forces.

Begun in 2018 in the city with deep military roots, the annual program runs from Memorial Day, May 29, through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.