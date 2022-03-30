DUBLIN — Another former guard at the FCI Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin) was charged Tuesday, March 22, with sexually abusing a female inmate, the fifth such case revealed at the facility since last year.
Enrique Chavez, who was arrested March 20, faces up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of alleged offenses that occurred in October 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chavez, 49, of Manteca, appeared March 22 in U.S. District Court in Tucson and was to be transferred to face the charges at U.S. District Court in Oakland.
Chavez, a corrections officer assigned as a cook supervisor, allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a female inmate under his authority, prosecutors said.
“Inmates should never experience sexual abuse at the hands of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) employees, yet five BOP employees have recently been charged with such abuse of inmates at FCI Dublin,” said U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who recently was asked by Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell and six other members of Congress to investigate the Dublin facility.
“The safety, security and integrity of federal prisons are of the utmost importance, and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General will continue to aggressively pursue allegations of abuse at FCI Dublin and across the BOP,” Horowitz said in a statement.
Chavez’s arrest occurred five days after Tri-Valley U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell and two fellow California congresswomen toured the troubled prison, vowing to make sure major changes occur in the institution to eliminate a “toxic” environment.
Since 2021, two guards, a former warden and a chaplain who worked at FCI Dublin were charged with alleged sexual misconduct with female inmates. An Associated Press investigation published in February said a culture in the facility allowed employees to sexually abuse inmates and cover up their crimes.
Already, former corrections officer Ross Klinger, 37, of Riverside faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges. Former chaplain James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexually abusing a woman seeking his spiritual guidance.
In September, former FCI Dublin Warden Ray J. Garcia was indicted, and former corrections officer John Russell Bellhouse, 39, of Pleasanton was charged in December.
In February, Swalwell and seven lawmakers called for Horowitz to investigate the prison. Federal BOP Director Michael Carvajal, who oversees FCI Dublin and 135 other prisons nationwide, resigned pending his replacement.
“Above all else, the BOP is charged with providing safe and humane treatment of all who are in their custody,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement. “As this case makes clear, the DOJ is committed to holding BOP personnel accountable, including through criminal charges, when they fail to uphold their responsibility. Staff misconduct, at any level, will not be tolerated, and our efforts to root it out are far from over.”
U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds said correctional officers are trusted to protect those under their authority.
“Sexually abusing inmates is a betrayal of that responsibility and undermines a just penal system,” Hinds said. “My office is committed to pursuing charges against anyone — including federal employees — who abuse the public’s trust in violation of federal law.”