DUBLIN — A new private school will provide students with large classrooms and a high degree of individualized teacher attention when it opens in western Dublin this fall.
Enlight Academy, a K-5 Montessori-inspired private school, received planning commission. approval last week to operate a private elementary school at the former Nielsen Elementary School site at 7500 Amarillo Road.
“(The Montessori system is) a very hands-on way of teaching kids with some tools and apparatus,” said Aamir Mir, an Enlight Academy board member. “The student-teacher ratio is very low as well. It’s very applicative and it’s designed to inculcate independence and a form of learning in kids which, we believe, lasts for a long period of time.”
The commission voted unanimously at its meeting last week to approve the conditional use permit for the project.
While Nielsen Elementary was designed for more than 300 students, and served 312 students before it closed in 2008, the new permit allows for only 20 students across K-5 grades.
“And the new school expects a total of only 10 to 15 students in its inaugural year,” said Assistant Planner Allison Schuster.
The new school will hire a school principal, two teachers, and one administrative assistant to assist students.
Enlight’s website is already advertising the Dublin campus and describes the school as having “large classrooms, three playgrounds for different age groups, a fenced play area with shaded sandbox, basketball courts, gardening area, and a large grass field.”
The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) owns the Nielsen property and has used some buildings for childcare and furniture storage over the past 15 years...
No other businesses currently use the site.
Planning Commissioner Stephen Wright said the buildings may need some work before the new school opens. “These particular units have been freshened up, but I would like to know more about the integrity of that building,’ he said.
Schuster said any building improvements would require approval from the Division of the State Architects, and that the fire department has already completed their inspection of the property for fire safety.