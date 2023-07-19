DUBLIN — Two more former correctional officers at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Dublin were charged last week in U.S. District Court in Oakland with sexually abusing female inmates and then lying to investigators, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Andrew Jones, 35, of Pleasanton and Nakie Nunley, 48, of Fairfield, on July 13 became the seventh and eighth officials — including the warden and a chaplain — at the women’s prison indicted on sexually related offenses since 2020.
Each man has already agreed to plead guilty in a continuing probe into the troubled prison that has already seen five of their peers convicted.
“This office’s ongoing investigation into FCI Dublin has revealed significant findings of wrongdoing by multiple correctional officers at the facility,” said Ismail Ramsey, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California. “The Department of Justice has repeatedly warned that criminal misconduct in the care and safety of incarcerated persons will not be tolerated.”
FCI Dublin is a low-security prison at 5701 8th Street that houses about 635 women. A minimum-security camp is located adjacent to the facility. The institutions are among more than 130 nationwide that are part of the federal Bureau of Prisons.
During the last few years, accounts of guards and a chaplain at FCI Dublin topped a string of allegations about wrongdoing in the system, including sexual assault, drugs, weapons and escapes. FCI Dublin, in particular, became a focus for the Senate and House Judiciary Committees in an effort to clean up the system.
According to prosecutors, Nunley was charged with engaging in sexual acts and sexual contacts with five women serving terms at the prison. The correctional officer supervised prisoners who worked in UNICOR, a trade name for a federal prison program that provides work for inmates while behind bars, including making furniture, military uniforms and traffic signs.
Nunley’s victims worked at the UNICOR call center. Prosecutors said Nunley admitted that from March 2020 to November 2021, he engaged in sexual acts or contacts with the women. He also admitted to lying to federal detectives about the acts and about sending explicit notes to one inmate.
Nunley, prosecutors said, also admitted to inappropriate behavior that included writing the notes and making sexual comments to multiple women.
“When one of his victims approached him about his conduct toward another victim, Nunley threatened her by raising with her the potential that she could be transferred to another facility and that she could lose her job,” prosecutors said in a statement. “Nunley admitted that he told another victim that if she wanted to keep her job at UNICOR, she needed to pull down her underwear and bend over.”
He slapped her several times.
Jones, meanwhile, supervised prisoners at the FCI Dublin food services department. Prosecutors said he engaged in sexual acts with three female prisoners who worked for him in the kitchen. According to prosecutors, Jones admitted the acts occurred from July 2020 to June 2021 near the kitchen in a bathroom, a warehouse and a room where kitchen utensils were kept. He also admitted to similar offenses with inmates between July and December 2020.
Each man faces up to 25 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Both are out of custody. A sentencing date did not appear to be scheduled.
In December, juries convicted former FCI Dublin warden Ray Garcia, who was sentenced to 5 years and 8 months in prison; and former correctional officer John Bellhouse, who is scheduled for sentencing in October.
Former Chaplain James Highhouse pleaded guilty in February 2022 and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Correcrection officer Enrique Chavez pleaded guilty in 2022 and was sentenced to 20 months behind bars; Correction officer Ross Klinger pleaded guilty in February 2022 and is set to be sentenced in December.
The court charges against Nunley and Jones revealed that another case was filed against correctional officer, Darrel Wayne Smith, also known as “Dirty Dick Smith,” in April. His indictment remains sealed. He is due in court on Aug. 3.