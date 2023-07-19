LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN — Two more former correctional officers at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Dublin were charged last week in U.S. District Court in Oakland with sexually abusing female inmates and then lying to investigators, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Andrew Jones, 35, of Pleasanton and Nakie Nunley, 48, of Fairfield, on July 13 became the seventh and eighth officials — including the warden and a chaplain — at the women’s prison indicted on sexually related offenses since 2020.