Alameda County – A new director at the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is working to change the toxic culture at its women’s institution in Dublin, where a former warden and other jail staff were accused of sexually abusing inmates, a spokesman said last week.
When asked about the conditions at Federal Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin), BOP Director Collette Peters – who now oversees prisons across the country – said she is “fully committed” to fixing the problems; she has already worked with new Warden Thahesha Jusino to make improvements, according to BOP spokesman Benjamin O’Cone.
Peters started work just as federal prosecutors expanded the charges against FCI Dublin’s’ former warden, who now stands charged with sexually related crimes against three female prisoners under his watch and lying about it to investigators.
“Since her arrival in early 2022, Warden Jusino has worked tirelessly to reaffirm the Bureau of Prisons’ zero tolerance for sexual abuse and sexual harassment,” O’Cone stated.
The change in leadership at the BOP, which oversees more than 130 federal prison institutions housing nearly 15,000 inmates nationwide, including the low-level women’s institution in Dublin, occurred Aug. 2. There are approximately 635 prisoners in the Dublin facility.
Peters, the former head of Oregon’s Department of Corrections, replaced Michael Carvajal, a Trump appointee, whose tenure was marred with accusations of guards sexually abusing inmates. During Carvajal’s time, there were also a number of escapes and deaths, as well as an influx of drugs and weapons trafficking.
Before he left, Carvajal — who resigned under pressure in January, but stayed on until President Joseph Biden replaced him — refused to accept responsibility for the corruption and misconduct that occurred under his watch. Carvajal blamed underlings and described the system as too large during Senate Judiciary Hearings last month, the Associated Press reported.
Last week, FCI Dublin again made news when prosecutors for the third time expanded sexual misconduct charges against the prison’s former warden Ray J. Garcia, who is slated to go on trial in U.S. District Court in Oakland in November.
A new Grand Jury indictment unsealed Aug. 23 alleges Garcia, 55, sexually abused three female prisoners and then lied about it to investigators. Garcia previously faced charges involving one woman when he was associate warden at the institution.
The updated charges contend some of the new crimes attributed to Garcia occurred after Garcia had been promoted to warden, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Garcia, of Merced, served as associate warden at the low-security facility for women from December 2018 to November 2020, when he became warden, the facility’s top administrator.
Garcia now faces seven counts of committing sexually abusive conduct against three inmates from December 2019 to July 2021. An eighth count charges Garcia with making false statements to government agents on July 22, 2021.
“On that date, Garcia is alleged to have stated to a government agency that he had never asked inmates to be undressed for him at a specific time, nor had he ever touched an inmate inappropriately,” the statement said. “The charge alleges that Garcia knew these statements to be untrue, because he had asked multiple inmates to undress for him at a specific time and had touched Victim 1, Victim 2 and Victim 3 in a sexual manner.”
The indictment continues a string of disturbing accounts of how women were mistreated sexually while locked in the facility. The allegations drew the attention of Senate and House Judiciary Committee members, including U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat who represents Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin.
Swalwell toured the facility with Congress members Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Jackie Speier of San Francisco in March after calling for the U.S. Inspector General to investigate the prison.
That tour occurred just days before prosecutors charged Dublin corrections officer Enrique Chavez, 49, of Manteca, with engaging in intentional sexual contact with a female inmate under his authority.
Besides Garcia and Chavez, two other guards and a chaplain who worked at FCI Dublin were charged with sex offenses involving inmates. An Associated Press investigation published in February said a toxic culture existed in the prison, where employees were allowed to sexually abuse inmates and cover up their crimes.
Already, former corrections officer Ross Klinger, 37, of Riverside faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges. Former chaplain James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexually abusing a woman seeking his spiritual guidance. He awaits sentencing.
Former corrections officer John Russell Bellhouse, 39, of Pleasanton was charged in December.
If convicted of the charges against him, Garcia could land in federal prison for up to 61 years.
FCI Dublin was not the only federal prison with problems, but it garnered the most attention because its warden was involved. In November, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Commitee, demanded Carvajal’s resignation.
Although Carvajal just departed, Jusino took over as FCI Dublin’s warden in March. Since then, she has worked with a staff task force to identify key problems in the prison, O’Cone said.
All staff received specialized training “focused on institution culture of trust, Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) protocols, staff boundaries, communication, gender responsive evidence-based practices, and trauma-informed care,” he said.
Officials also have completed a “holistic culture assessment” of FCI Dublin and included recommendations that are being examined, O’Cone said.
“Follow-up services will be ongoing and will include coaching, consultation and training for staff,” O’Cone said. “Additionally, the (BOP) Women and Special Populations Branch is currently working to develop and enact numerous initiatives related to the management of incarcerated women.”
O’Cone added that the BOP takes seriously its duty to protect the people in its custody. All allegations of staff misconduct are referred for investigation. If warranted, staff members are disciplined or criminally prosecuted.
“As improvements remain ongoing, the BOP remains committed to re-establishing a culture that supports the agency’s core values at FCI Dublin,” he said.