Colette S. Peters

Alameda County – A new director at the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is working to change the toxic culture at its women’s institution in Dublin, where a former warden and other jail staff were accused of sexually abusing inmates, a spokesman said last week.

When asked about the conditions at Federal Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin), BOP Director Collette Peters – who now oversees prisons across the country – said she is “fully committed” to fixing the problems; she has already worked with new Warden Thahesha Jusino to make improvements, according to BOP spokesman Benjamin O’Cone.