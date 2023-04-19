LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN — Residents of the Dublin Hills Estates and Amador Lakes neighborhoods, near the intersection of Amador Valley Boulevard and Dougherty Road in central Dublin, will likely see a 13.5% increase in landscape and lighting assessments for the coming 2023-24 fiscal year.

While single-family homes in Dublin Hills Estates previously paid $448.60 per year and Amador Lakes apartments each paid $75.87 per year, proposed assessments will bring those costs up to $509.06 and $86.08 per year, respectively, if approved.