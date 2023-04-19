DUBLIN — Residents of the Dublin Hills Estates and Amador Lakes neighborhoods, near the intersection of Amador Valley Boulevard and Dougherty Road in central Dublin, will likely see a 13.5% increase in landscape and lighting assessments for the coming 2023-24 fiscal year.
While single-family homes in Dublin Hills Estates previously paid $448.60 per year and Amador Lakes apartments each paid $75.87 per year, proposed assessments will bring those costs up to $509.06 and $86.08 per year, respectively, if approved.
The Stagecoach Road landscaping and lighting district, formed in 1984 for the the two neighborhoods, will use the extra money to fund its budget and partially fund the repair and replacement of v-ditch drainages and retaining walls within the district, according to the staff report.
The city council voted unanimously to direct staff to prepare reports detailing those proposals for city council approval on May 2, but the size of the increase also raised some doubts during the April 4 city council meeting.
Councilmember Kashef Qaadri questioned whether the city provided any relief to residents without a regular paycheck.
Jordan Foss, Dublin management analyst, explained, “There are really no options at this point for fixed-income residents when there is an increase.” Although some municipalities fund hardship programs, neither Dublin nor Alameda County provide such assistance, he continued.
But City Manager Linda Smith added that residents may ask that assessments be hand-billed, instead of lumped in with their property tax bill, so that any failure to pay the assessments would not put their homes at risk.
The city, between 1983 and 1999, created two street lighting maintenance assessment districts and three landscaping and lighting districts under the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972 to fund shared costs, such as maintenance and energy costs for public streetlights, landscape improvements, and sound-wall maintenance.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez also raised the issue of accountability for the Stagecoach increase.
“How are you going to make sure that the property owners see a difference?” she asked city staff.
While some of the funds will pay for visible improvements, such as annual maintenance items, some will also be used to shore up capital investment funds for larger, multi-year projects that will not yield immediate benefits, said Smith.
Stagecoach Road’s v-ditch trench repairs, for example, will cost over $1 million and occur over multiple years, said Foss.
Just east of Dublin Hills Estates, residents of the Villages at Willow Creek neighborhood will see a smaller 3.62% increase to their landscaping and lighting district to help pay for litter pickup, sound-wall maintenance and roadside landscaping.
City staff has proposed no increases for the city’s other three districts.
The council also set a public hearing for May 2 in the city council chamber to hear any protests against the assessments before their approval.