LOGO - City of Dublin

Residents in the area may soon have alternative education options if plans for a new private school gain the necessary approvals.

Jerry Hunt of the Rubicon Property Group, on behalf of BASIS Independent Schools, submitted an application to the city last August for a conditional use permit and site development review for a development project at the Corrie Center office building at 7950 Dublin Blvd. near the intersection of the 580 and 680 in western Dublin.