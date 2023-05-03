Residents in the area may soon have alternative education options if plans for a new private school gain the necessary approvals.
Jerry Hunt of the Rubicon Property Group, on behalf of BASIS Independent Schools, submitted an application to the city last August for a conditional use permit and site development review for a development project at the Corrie Center office building at 7950 Dublin Blvd. near the intersection of the 580 and 680 in western Dublin.
The permit would allow for the operation of a private school for grades six through 12, with a maximum of 420 middle-school students and 380 high-school students, said Linda Ajello, project planner, during an April 20 community meeting on the proposal.
Ajello also said that she expects the planning commission to hold a hearing for the project on May 23.
Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Public Information Officer Chip Dehnert, who pointed to a “phenomenal” 90% DUSD student growth rate between 2010 and 2020, told The Independent that the district did not expect the project to significantly affect DUSD enrollment.
“Given the footprint of their proposed middle school, high school campus — under four acres — and the fact that they are attempting to attract students from cities in the Tri-Valley — according to the description on their site — we anticipate the overall impact to the Dublin Unified School District to be minimal,” said Dehnert. “With the City of Dublin still expanding, we don’t anticipate a drop off in students in the coming years.”
BASIS, a national network of Pre-K-12 private, secular schools, belongs to the Spring Education Group, controlled by Hong Kong-based Primavera Holdings Limited, according to the BASIS website.
The project intends to renovate the existing 81,895 square-foot office building at Corrie Center and build a new, 9,164 square-foot gymnasium along with a new outdoor play area, said Ajello. It will also build 147 parking spaces and various site improvements, such as landscaping and a trash enclosure.
The conditional use permit would also require that the project ensure compatibility with surrounding areas, detailing impacts on the city, such as traffic.
“One of the things that BASIS strives to do is reduce the amount of traffic coming in and out of the site,” said Ajello. “They have a pretty thorough traffic and circulation plan that they have been using at other sites, including one in San Jose and Fremont.”
BASIS’s San Jose location currently serves 1,190 students, and the Fremont location serves 643 students, with annual tuition of $33,700 and $30,700 respectively, according to the Niche website.
DUSD, meanwhile, is looking forward to its new Emerald High School in eastern Dublin, currently under construction.
“We think the direct community involvement in the project, the offerings that only a true comprehensive high school can provide, and the proximity to the growing community on the east side of town make Emerald High a compelling option,” said Dehnert. “Most importantly, the quality of public education in this region is exceptional.”
Designed to accommodate 1,300 students, the first phase of Emerald High expects to close out in April 2024. The construction’s second phase will later bring the school’s capacity up to 2,500 students.