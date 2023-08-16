DUBLIN — Stress over doctor visits can negatively affect children, their parents and their providers. To help alleviate that stress, Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation’s Dublin office is piloting a new virtual reality (VR) technology to teach children to self-soothe.
Developed by Take-Pause, the VR headsets are offered to 7- to 17-year-old children who feel anxiety in the waiting or exam rooms. With the noninvasive goggles in place, users enter a calming virtual world before their procedure – whatever that might be – and spend three minutes practicing breathing techniques to lower heart rates and stress.
“Many children experience stress and anxiety, especially in the health care setting,” said Dr. Vanessa Wong, who works in Sutter’s Dublin pediatric urgent care office. “We’re hoping that the Take-Pause headsets will introduce children to a new way of coping with these feelings.”
Take-Pause founder and mastermind Dumeetha Luthra used mindfulness and breathing techniques to manage her own stress while working as a BBC war correspondent. She said she wanted to pass those skills on to children.
“This is being designed very intentionally with clinical psychologists and neuroscientists and co-created with children, the population first identified to use it,” Luthra said. “We have both clinical trial evidence and real-world evidence that Take-Pause reduces stress and has an impact with three minutes of use in high stress situations, like pediatric urgent care, pre op, and also in schools and pre-exam periods. There are so many ways these three minutes of stress reduction can be used.”
Results in Sutter’s Dublin location have followed suit. Prior to their use in Dublin – which began this month – the VR headsets were piloted in Sutter’s Fremont location last year, thanks to the efforts of Dr. Julia Fung, pediatric urgent care physician. She said this simple solution appeals to doctors, parents and patients.
“Patients who come in with pain and anxiety, whether they have an injury or have anxiety from past visits and come in with palpitations, we offer that three- to five-minute experience before they see the doctor,” Fund said. “After the experience, their arms and bodies are more relaxed, and they calm down. We had a child come in with a burn who was crying and the minute the headset was placed, she stopped crying.”
Fung’s interest in headsets was initially sparked because even though she and her staff have tried distraction techniques before, stickers or pictures aren’t always effective. The Take-Pause headsets help children focus their breathing by following the instructions of their chosen avatar, showing marked reductions in stress and discomfort. As a parent herself, she said the value of something like this – quick, safe and noninvasive – is huge, and Sutter patients aren’t charged for it. Currently, all costs associated with the Take-Pause headsets are covered by philanthropic donations.
Thus far, more than 300 children have used the VR headsets in Sutter offices and self-reported being 59% less worried after the experience. Additionally, 70% of parents and caregivers who completed a survey said they agreed the technology helped their children.
“That kind of data is really moving to us, and lets us know that we are making a difference,” said Fung. “A short, noninvasive procedure can help our patients and lets us know that our clinical teams can help heal our patients rather than hurt them.”