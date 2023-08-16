Sutter Health

DUBLIN — Stress over doctor visits can negatively affect children, their parents and their providers. To help alleviate that stress, Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation’s Dublin office is piloting a new virtual reality (VR) technology to teach children to self-soothe.

Developed by Take-Pause, the VR headsets are offered to 7- to 17-year-old children who feel anxiety in the waiting or exam rooms. With the noninvasive goggles in place, users enter a calming virtual world before their procedure – whatever that might be – and spend three minutes practicing breathing techniques to lower heart rates and stress.