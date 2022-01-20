Dublin is accepting nominations for 2021 Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, and Organization of the Year through Friday, Jan. 21.
To nominate an individual or an organization, visit dublin.ca.gov/vre.
The awards recognize outstanding individuals and groups who have contributed to the quality of life in the city during 2021. The Young Citizen of the Year recognizes the volunteer service of a Dublin student in the first through 12th grade.
Criteria for the awards are based on the 10 characteristics of Dublin Integrity in Action (responsibility, respectfulness, caring, giving, positive attitude, trustworthiness, cooperation, doing one’s best, honesty, and self-discipline; originality; relevance and importance to the community; time and effort spent; and challenge(s) in accomplishing the activity or project.
The Organization of the Year will receive a $500 cash prize. A $300 donation will be made by the city to a non-profit organization chosen by the Citizen of the Year and Youth Citizen of the Year.
The winners will be announced at an event to be held at the Shannon Community Center on Wednesday, March 3.
Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez will also name a winner of the Mayor’s Award for outstanding work in 2021 and the Mayor’s Legacy Award for outstanding work over a longer period.