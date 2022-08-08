City staff have announced openings remain for ‘Inside Dublin,’ an annual leadership program to educate community members about municipal operations.
The program will begin Saturday, Oct. 1, with a field trip to see various city operations followed by six Thursday night sessions from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The goal of the program is to educate participants about municipal services and issues facing the community, and to encourage community involvement. The program is open to anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Dublin. Enrollment is limited to 25.