DUBLIN — Plans for a new private school in east Dublin received planning commission approval at its May 23 meeting, despite concerns over added traffic. The commission approved the project on the condition that the applicant enliven the design’s plain architecture.

Jerry Hunt, of VP RPG Dublin, LLC, submitted, on behalf of BASIS Independent School last August, an application to develop and operate a private school at 7950 Dublin Blvd., at the intersection of San Ramon Road.