DUBLIN — Plans for a new private school in east Dublin received planning commission approval at its May 23 meeting, despite concerns over added traffic. The commission approved the project on the condition that the applicant enliven the design’s plain architecture.
Jerry Hunt, of VP RPG Dublin, LLC, submitted, on behalf of BASIS Independent School last August, an application to develop and operate a private school at 7950 Dublin Blvd., at the intersection of San Ramon Road.
The project plans to convert an existing three-story, 81,985-square-foot office building on the 3.7-acre site into a school for up to 800 middle and high school students and construct a new 9,134 square-foot gymnasium building, along with an outdoor recreational field, trash enclosure, and other site improvements.
“The site has really been plagued by a fair amount of crime and homeless people, which we spent tens of thousands of dollars in boarding up the building and staircases, and adding lights so the police can see in there,” said Hunt, who bought the property in 2018. “The site begs for someone in there owning and operating it.”
The planning commission voted 4-1 to approve a conditional use permit and site development review permit for a private school.
Commissioner Stephen Wright, who cast the opposing vote, questioned whether the proposed architectural design belonged at the gateway of future downtown Dublin.
“To me, it comes off as a very bland building,” said Wright. “To have that kind of a prominent position in our city, it needs to have more pop … There’s nothing against the business model, the academic excellence; it’s about how this should look in our community for those of us who live here and drive by it every day.”
The commission’s motion included an approval condition requiring the applicant team to update the building’s design, specifically by emphasizing the entrances on the east and west sides of building.
Wright also expressed concerns over the traffic impacts of the new school, which would interact with an existing Starbucks on the corner of Dublin Boulevard and Regional Street; Starbucks already causes traffic issues.
“We do disclose in the traffic study that the level of service, right now, it’s a D, and it’s going to go to an F, which is bad,” said Alternate Commissioner Washida Rashid.
The study, however, submitted by engineering consultants W-Trans, stated “This is not considered an adverse condition based on the traffic operation standards described in the city’s Downtown Dublin Specific Plan,” which allows for intersection levels of service below grade E.
Trish Aust, BASIS senior director of logistics and transportation, explained that the school plans to use buses, staggered schedules, carpool programs and extracurricular activities to spread out the traffic load during dropoff and pickup times. She expected about one-third of students to use BASIS-provided buses, which are also available for teacher use.
In addition, the city plans to conduct further traffic studies after the school’s first full academic year, and if and when it reaches maximum enrollment.
“If either study reveals that the number of trips generated by the project exceeds the threshold analyzed in the local transportation analysis, the public works director shall require financial contribution towards traffic signal modifications, and require modifications to BASIS school’s traffic and parking management plan,” said Senior Planner Linda Ajello.