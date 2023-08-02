LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN — Outdoor-dining policies from the COVID-19 lockdown era will take a more permanent form in Dublin, should the city council follow the planning commission’s recommendation on a new set of design guidelines.

With goals to create aesthetically pleasing designs, provide high-quality environments for patrons, match designs to their locations, and encourage design creativity, Associate Planner Gaspare Annibale presented a set of Citywide Outdoor Seating Design Guidelines to the planning commission on July 25.