DUBLIN — Outdoor-dining policies from the COVID-19 lockdown era will take a more permanent form in Dublin, should the city council follow the planning commission’s recommendation on a new set of design guidelines.
With goals to create aesthetically pleasing designs, provide high-quality environments for patrons, match designs to their locations, and encourage design creativity, Associate Planner Gaspare Annibale presented a set of Citywide Outdoor Seating Design Guidelines to the planning commission on July 25.
After some initial worries about whether the guidelines were sufficiently complete, the commission voted unanimously to recommend that the city council approve the new guidelines.
“Our restaurants are still struggling,” said Commissioner Janine Thalblum. “We have a lot of businesses that did not survive the pandemic (and) a lot of businesses that are still struggling to get staffing. Anything we can do to support our businesses is a step in the right direction for Dublin.”
The document lists requirements that address location, colors, materials, design and amenities for businesses interested in building outdoor seating areas within private parking lots. It touches on such aspects as fire-hydrant access, solid walls surrounding seating areas, and the preferred types of lighting, furniture and shading.
Chair Renata Tyler, concerned that “solid” walls and roofs might blur the lines between outdoor seating and building additions, criticized the lack of detail in the guidelines.
“When we talk about solid walls and solid roofs as preferred design elements, we are getting into the realm of additions without meeting the building code’s requirements for that,” said Tyler. “I don’t think we have enough detail in these guidelines to be able to provide a recommendation to city council.”
Commissioner Stephen Wright initially agreed with Tyler’s assessment.
“I’m surprised by the lack of specificity in these guidelines,” said Wright. “I’m frankly not a fan of saying ‘wall’, because we end up with everywhere in town something that has a wall. I’m not sure that always plays into the architecture of the restaurant; I’m not sure that fits in with the sense of place around the shopping center.”
In response to the commission’s feedback, Annibale explained that the guidelines will supplement existing municipal codes that already provide direction for outdoor-seating projects.
“When someone comes in for permanent outdoor seating, we are reviewing the outdoor seating in conformance with the checklist that we currently use and currently have, which goes through building requirements, which goes through public works requirements, fire requirements, et cetera,” said Annibale.
While Wright said that the explanation persuaded him to support the guidelines, Tyler did not comment on her eventual yes vote.
The City of Dublin began allowing temporary outdoor dining in June 2020 when indoor-dining restrictions threatened the survival of restaurant businesses. Since then, restaurant owners have continued to express “an overwhelming desire for the city to continue to facilitate outdoor seating on both a long-term temporary and permanent basis,” according to the staff report.
The feedback led to an August 2021 ordinance relaxing development standards and permitting outdoor seating on a long-term basis, and an August 2022 ordinance establishing a minimum size for temporary outdoor seating and extending temporary outdoor seating regulations through this September.
Staff expect the city council to consider the new guidelines in September.