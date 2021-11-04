DUBLIN — The planning commission took a first look at three community-led, land-use options for the SCS Property in eastern Dublin.
Following a series of public forums, city staff collated the information over a series of months, and developed three option plans for presentation to the commission.
“Tonight we are here to initiate concepts collected during the background and community input process,” said Amy Million, principal planner with the city. “We are in Task C, which is where we begin building consensus about the balance of land-uses and amenities.”
The first public meeting held in August, included discussions on possible land-use options for the 76.9-acre site owned by SCS Property, bound by Tassajara Road, Interstate 580, Brannigan Street and Gleason Drive. Possibilities included retail, office space and housing, involving affordable housing options; pedestrian walkways and bike paths; and the possible development of a public plaza.
Various iterations of development plans for the area have been rejected three times over the years. The latest, the At Dublin project, was rejected in August 2020, because the council and the property owner could not come to a consensus regarding the project’s amount of retail, housing, and open space for recreation. The property remains the largest undeveloped parcel in eastern Dublin.
Three schematics were presented, each with varying amenities, but all driven by housing at its base. The residential use helps pay for resulting amenities within the property. Plazas, fitness and recreation centers, retail shops and restaurants, community gardens and senior housing are all included in varying degrees in each of the designs.
The “Base Plan” would include 350 housing units, of which 20 would be affordable — plus 160,000 to 260,000 square feet of commercial space. “Mid Scheme” would entail 650 units, including 75 affordable homes, with 160,000 to 260,000 square feet of commercial space. “High Scheme” would offer 850 units, 100 of which would be affordable, and 65,000 square feet of commercial space.
Commissioner Stephen Wright acknowledged the property needs a plan, but argued the time to develop might not be now.
“We are in such an economically challenged time, in addition to COVID-challenged, in addition to labor-challenged, in addition to how do you get your stock and supplies-challenged … I guess I am wondering if this is just a little too early to lay the groundwork given some hugely disruptive events taking place in our society and around the world,” said Wright. “Personally, if I had my druthers, I would let this sit and marinate a year to see what happens.”
Ryan Call with ELS Architects — which is working with the community, property owner and other stakeholders to identify viable land uses and development options for the property — said given the changing housing laws, now is absolutely the best time to decide on a plan.
“Clearly, this is a unique situation,” said Call. “But the state is seeing a housing crisis, and SB 10 and SB 9 and a number of other elements, are putting all cities in a tougher spot to build than ever ... the primary goal here is to deliver that social, cultural vibrant community center to this community of nearly 40,000 residents that folks have been waiting a long time for and it’s still not here.”
Commissioner Catheryn Grier agreed.
“Waiting has not served us,” she said. “We are in uncharted territory now in every way. people are not necessarily going back to work in the traditional ways and we don't know what that is going to look like in five years.”
No specific plan was chosen by the commission, which asked staff to come back after additional input from the public is collected. A series of public presentations will be scheduled, after which a final plan will be presented to the planning commission and then on to the city council for final approval sometime in 2022.
“I will say somewhere between option one and two is probably something I would support,” said Commissioner Renata Tyle. “I do like the ideas. I think you have the framework and now come the details.”
For additional information on the project, visit www.dublin.ca.gov.