DUBLIN — A federal judge has formally approved a settlement reached last year that will work to improve mental health treatment for inmates at Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
Judge Nathanael Cousins signed the agreement between attorneys who sued the county on behalf of inmates and county lawyers following hearings in the U.S. District Court in San Jose.
“The resultant consent decree provides substantial changes to the policies, procedures and facilities at the jail,” Cousins wrote in his 11-page settlement order.
The six-year consent decree requires that during the next two years, Alameda County officials must implement procedures to improve the delivery of mental health care to inmates, expand their out-of-cell time and provide Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations for prisoners with mental health disabilities. It also includes provisions for use-of-force, discharge planning, coordinating emergency mental health care with John George Psychiatric Hospital and suicide prevention.
In addition, jail officials must provide electronic tracking of mental health referrals, prompt delivery of medication, group therapy, treatment planning teams and spaces for confidential services.
“The Court finds the consent decree fair, adequate and reasonable,” the judge wrote.
Attorneys with Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld (RBGG) filed the lawsuit against Sheriff Gregory Ahern and the county on behalf of inmates in 2018. The lawsuit charged that the jail needed an increase in staffing and mental health programs to deal with one of the highest suicide rates in the nation.
Although the attorneys signed off on a settlement in August, the result had its detractors, some of whom complained during the public hearings that it was still inadequate, because the jail still served as a large mental health treatment facility.
“The court whole-heartedly agrees with this sentiment,” Cousins wrote. “Approval of this consent decree is not intended to prevent defendants or Alameda County from funding community-based mental health services. However, the court cannot direct the county on how to allocate its finances. Ultimately, the decision to fund certain institutions over others is the county’s. And if the county chooses to continue funding a jail, the court seeks to ensure that the considerations in that jail are constitutional.”
According to the judge’s order, In two court hearings in January, more than 60 people, including 37 inmates, spoke; many complained about commissary prices, poor food quality, laundry service and cell cleanliness, none of which was part of the case.
Others complained about inhumane conditions, including minimal time outside of their cells; a lack of mental health resources; and an unresponsive grievance process. The judge wrote that he agreed the conditions were unconstitutional and demonstrated the need for the reforms in the consent decree.
In his order, Cousins also directed the county to pay the inmate’s attorneys more than $2.1 million in fees and costs already incurred, and to allocate more than $2.2 million for fees they incur as they monitor jail reforms during the next six years.
No money went to inmates.