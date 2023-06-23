On Saturday, June 24, southbound Dougherty Road will be closed from Fall Creek Road to Willow Creek Drive, from 7 to 11:00 a.m., so that Dublin Police can conduct a further investigation into the fatal accident which occurred on Tuesday, June 20.
Two San Ramon brothers, Adam and Khaleed Rasheed were killed in a crash on Tuesday evening at around 10 p.m. on Dougherty Road at Fall Creek Road. A BMW M3, which police believe was traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into a tree and pole, caught on fire, and split in two. The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.