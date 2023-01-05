LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

On Friday, Dec. 30, President Joseph Biden granted full pardons to six individuals, including a 50-year-old Dublin man.

In a statement, a White House official said the president was granting pardons to “individuals who have served their sentences and have demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities and the lives of those around them. These include individuals who honorably served in the US military, volunteer in their communities, and survived domestic abuse.”