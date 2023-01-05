On Friday, Dec. 30, President Joseph Biden granted full pardons to six individuals, including a 50-year-old Dublin man.
In a statement, a White House official said the president was granting pardons to “individuals who have served their sentences and have demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities and the lives of those around them. These include individuals who honorably served in the US military, volunteer in their communities, and survived domestic abuse.”
Edward Lincoln De Coito III pleaded guilty to involvement in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy at age 23; his involvement was limited to serving as a courier on five or six occasions. De Coito began his term of imprisonment in March 1999 and was released from custody in December 2000. Prior to his offense, he honorably served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves. In the course of his service, he received numerous awards, including the Southwest Asia Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal. After his release, Mr. De Coito worked as a skilled electrician for approximately 15 years and then embarked on a second career as a pilot.