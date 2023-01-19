Bike HIke Trail Bicyclist Mark Timberlake Unsplash.jpg

DUBLIN — The city’s new Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan raised public calls for increased connectivity at the Jan. 10 city council meeting.

Unanimously adopted by the council, the new plan succeeds the one previously adopted in 2014. It recommends 23.2 new miles of class one and four bikeways and 32.3 new miles of class two or three bikeways.