DUBLIN — The city’s new Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan raised public calls for increased connectivity at the Jan. 10 city council meeting.
Unanimously adopted by the council, the new plan succeeds the one previously adopted in 2014. It recommends 23.2 new miles of class one and four bikeways and 32.3 new miles of class two or three bikeways.
Class one paths provide rights-of-way completely separate from existing roads; class two paths provide bike lanes delineated with paint adjacent to vehicle lanes; class three paths overlap existing roadways; and class four paths follow existing roadways with a physical barrier between.
In addition to the adoption, the city council also found the plan exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Senate Bill 288, approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020, excluded bicycle and pedestrian improvement projects from CEQA, arguing that all projects favoring sustainable travel over cars benefited the environment.
Robert Prinz, advocacy director for the Bike East Bay organization, drew attention to the plan’s level of traffic stress analysis, which quantified the amount of discomfort felt by bicyclists while navigating the city’s routes, as cause for concern.
“LTS — or level of traffic stress — categories are key to determining whether more people will actually ride a bike for transportation and recreation,” said Prinz. “And especially, a connected network of low-stress facilities are necessary to enable these more vulnerable road users to get around.”
Only two percent of commuters either walk or bike to work currently, while 76 percent drive, according to the plan.
The proposed bicycle network, continued Prinz, creates pockets of low stress with little connectivity between them.
“Some of these gaps in low-stress facilities have proposed studies to evaluate potential protected bikeway projects, but without a commitment to do so,” he said. “I wanted to note that the success of this plan, as well as (of) safety and mobility of residents, is incredibly dependent on the outcomes of these studies.”
Only 37 percent of collectors and seven percent of arterials are low stress in Dublin, read the plan.
Kristi Marleau, Dublin resident and member of the Alameda County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, echoed the call for actual plans for protected bike lanes and not just plans to study the problem areas.
She also suggested the city form its own bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee.
The council acknowledged the connectivity issues and said they would keep the conversation open with Bike East Bay.
"Eighteen inches when you're riding next to traffic doesn't feel like very much," said councilmember Jean Josey, referring to buffered bike lanes.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez also placed some responsibility for bicyclist safety on motorists.
“Drivers really need to pay attention,” she said. “The accidents that have been happening lately, it’s because drivers are not paying attention.”