DUBLIN — Designs for the nearly 77-acre SCS Property in eastern Dublin moved another step forward last week with planners announcing that residents preferred a middle-ground proposal that would build 650 homes on the land.
The announcement at the SCS Planning Community Outreach Forum Jan. 12 said community members who took part in previous hearings and surveys preferred the proposal over two alternative plans — one that would have constructed 350 homes and another higher-density project of 850 homes — revealed in November.
“There were three options that we were considering,” said Ryan Call, a principal at Berkeley-based ELS Architecture & Urban Design, which is working with city staff and residents to create a plan. “It’s reflective of how many amenities are part of each one. The one that sort of stood out after a lot of conversation was really the middle option, which includes 650 units, plus or minus, and a neighborhood-made street and affordable housing. Also, lots of other amenities, including an entertainment district and local shops.”
Although still technically in the idea stage, a more formalized plan will be presented to Dublin’s Planning Commission in March and, after a hearing, to the city council a month later for approval. Kevin Fryer, a representative of SCS Property, which owns the land, said that if approved, the project could take up to seven years to complete, including about two years before any construction begins.
The preferred plan includes a variety of housing, including 28 large single-detached homes north and west of Gleason Drive; 122 entry-level single-family detached homes north and south of Aviano Way along Brannigan Street; 211 family townhomes along Brannigan between a central parkway and Dublin Boulevard; 138 entry-level townhomes along the western side of the project; and 70 to 150 affordable housing units, depending on their size, at the south end near Dublin Boulevard.
An entertainment district — or neighborhood main street of up to 60,000-square-feet of shops and restaurants — would be built along Finnian Way. The plaza, planners said, would include space for outdoor eating, music and performances.
Another 57,000-square-feet of restaurants, shops and other businesses would be built along Tassajara Place. That land includes up to 300,000-square-feet for more commercial development.
A “paseo,” or promenade, would run from Gleason to Dublin Boulevard for recreation, exercise, bicycling and walking.
Jane Lin, urban designer at Urban Field in San Francisco, said residents who took part in previous meetings looked at the three proposals, deciding 350 housing units in the first proposal was not enough to meet the community's needs, and 850 units was too many in the third. People liked the entertainment district, the plazas and the paseo, which would be close to residents at the north and southern ends of the land. Planners say residents prefer 650 homes at SCS Property site.
The proposal is the latest iteration for the 76.9-acre site bound by Tassajara, the 580 Freeway, Brannigan and Gleason. Various plans were rejected three times, including the “At Dublin” project in August 2020, when the city council and the property owner could not come to an agreement on the amount of retail, housing, and recreation space.
The land is the largest undeveloped parcel in eastern Dublin.
Several residents took part in the Zoom meeting. One caller questioned whether bicycle lanes will be protected from vehicles and received confirmation that they would. Others veered into comments about affordable housing and the projects’ effect on the Dublin school population.
One caller identified only as “SS,” said he bought a home near Brannigan less than two months ago and was concerned the projects’ family townhomes would block his view.
“One of my major selling points on purchasing this house was the beautiful view that we have now. I obviously didn't expect that to last forever,” he said. “But I'm extremely concerned if there's going to be three-story, four-story buildings right across the street from me, because that wipes out the entire view that we have there.”
Call told him the project planned to have “healthy setbacks,” but said 11,000 homes built in the area during the last 20 years have affected views. Call suggested the resident would have new amenities to enjoy, including nearby shopping and entertainment.
Resident Shirley Lewandowski expressed concern over whether the developer will actually build affordable housing or opt-out and pay in-lieu fees. Call told her the site was dedicated to have 2.5 acres of affordable housing, with a minimum of 70 units, or up to 200 if senior housing is built. Senior units often have smaller square-footage. The more expensive market-rate housing offsets the cost, Call said.
Lewandowski said more affordable housing was needed.
“We're less than 10% affordable housing in this city, and we're over 700% market rate housing,” she said.
Maria Gomez said the new homes and population would have a negative effect on the Dublin Unified School District, where “school classes are so crowded.”
“I feel bad for all those teachers, because they have more students than they can handle,” she said.