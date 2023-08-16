DUB-QUARRY LANE.png

This rendering is of the proposed new performing arts center at the Quarry Lane School in Dublin. The 13,800-square-foot facility would provide 350 seats and 126 parking spaces on the lot south of and adjacent to the private school’s east campus on Tassajara Road. (Courtesy of Quarry Lane) 

DUBLIN — A modern, new theater will house the budding performing arts program at the Quarry Lane private school if the project, now seeking permits and review, receives city approvals.

The 13,800-square-foot performing arts center would provide 350 seats and 126 parking spaces on the lot south of and adjacent to Quarry Lane’s Dublin East campus on Tassajara Road, according to Dublin’s Assistant Director of Community Development Anne Hersch during an Aug. 8 community meeting on the project.