DUBLIN — A modern, new theater will house the budding performing arts program at the Quarry Lane private school if the project, now seeking permits and review, receives city approvals.
The 13,800-square-foot performing arts center would provide 350 seats and 126 parking spaces on the lot south of and adjacent to Quarry Lane’s Dublin East campus on Tassajara Road, according to Dublin’s Assistant Director of Community Development Anne Hersch during an Aug. 8 community meeting on the project.
Quarry Lane Founder and President Sabri Arac told The Independent that while the school currently boasts spaces dedicated to engineering, science and technology, no such space exists yet for those interested in the performing arts.
“We have a lot of students on campus — very smart students — and they’re really active on both sides of their brain,” Arac said. “Even though they study (toward) either medical school, engineers and scientists, they’re really also interested in visual or performance arts.”
Quarry Lane, a private, secular school, operates two campuses in Pleasanton and two in Dublin, totaling about 1,400 students and 195 teachers, according to its website. The majority of its students come from within a 20-mile radius of the schools.
The Dublin East campus currently includes an elementary school, middle and high school, library, science lab and dining hall.
According to Hersch, the school bought the 2.53-acre Kobold Property at 6237 Tassajara Road in October 2020 and merged it with the school’s existing parcel in April 2022, bringing the total size of the campus to 12.63 acres.
A landscaping-supply business previously used the smaller parcel, which still contains a single-family home and several outbuildings.
“We were kind of lucky that the lot adjacent to our K-12 campus on Tassajara road became available, so it was easier to include the performance arts building there,” said Arac. “It would provide more and better facilities to create a better learning environment for our performing arts department. We have that program already, (but) unfortunately, we have a portable theater, and it’s just not as efficient and good.”
Arac has applied for a planned development amendment, conditional use permit and site development review for the project.
The architecture included in the application details a corrugated, metal roof enveloping a building of glass and gray stucco, resulting in “a very modern design,” said Hersch.
While the city held two online community meetings about the project last week, it plans to present the project to the Planning Commission on Sept. 12 and later on to the City Council for approval.