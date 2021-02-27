Five seniors at the private Quarry Lane School in Dublin — Prisha Bhadra, Geetika Gopidas, Minju Lee, Kanchan Naik, and Saahil Sachdeva — have been named National Merit Scholarship finalists for 2021.
About 15,000 finalists nationwide are eligible for about 7,500 scholarships worth about $30 million offered by the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corporation and its business and academic partners. Scholarship winners will be announced this spring.
Finalists represent about 1% of the more than 1.5 million juniors who entered the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. After qualifying as a semifinalist, based on their test scores, students must also perform well on the Scholastic Aptitude Test, submit an essay, and be recommended by someone at their high school.