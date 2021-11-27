Sudharsan Gopalakrishnan, a junior at the Quarry Lane school in Dublin, has received a National Scholar Award for outstanding leadership from the National 4-H Geospatial Leadership Team for his efforts to connect the community with local produce using geographical information system (GIS) technology.
Gopalakrishnan, a member of the National 4-H GIS/GPS Team, has been working with government officials and Tri-Valley food banks this summer to identify areas in the region where access to healthy food is limited, part of a national 4-H GIS/GPS technology initiative known as “Where’s the Food?”
Gopalakrishnan is also a Teen Project Leader and Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM) Educator for the California 4- H program.