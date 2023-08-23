DUBLIN — The city will attempt to settle arguments between local realtors over real estate sign placements with bigger penalties and updated rules, adopted at the Aug. 15 city council meeting.
The new rules, which the council approved unanimously, increase the number of signs allowed per advertised property, from four to six, in response to realtor complaints that four signs sometimes proved inadequate directing potential buyers to hard-to-find houses.
But the rules also move the sign-removal deadline up from sunset to 5:30 p.m. and clarify the city’s authority to issue fines to enforce the ordinance.
“We were hoping that the realtors would be able to solve it amongst themselves – that it wouldn’t have to come to council,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “And it’s not that we’re afraid of doing something; it’s just that we really wanted the realtors to really communicate with each other and really solve this issue. But it seems like now it’s getting to the point where it’s not being solved.”
Before the city previously sent courtesy letters to offending realtors, but now will begin issuing citations after the first warning, charging offenders $100, $250 and $500 for subsequent violations along with a notice to appear in court.
City Attorney John Bakker said that the city would also consider destroying offending signs as an added violation deterrent. Dublin currently contacts violators and allows them to pick up the signs.
According to the staff report, complaints received by the city came largely from real estate agents reporting that their non-compliant competitors gained an unfair business advantage by shirking the rules.
“Agents have expressed concern that the code does not allow enough signs to direct buyers to an open house that is difficult to find, especially within more dense neighborhoods,” said Senior Planner Crystal De Castro.
The vast majority of complaints originated from eastern Dublin, wrote the report.
Steve Medeiros, President of the Bay East Association of Realtors, threw Bay East’s support behind the new ordinance and committed to educating the association’s members of the changes.
“I was trained (that) you put out your open-house sign; you pick it up when you’re done,” continued Medeiros. “Anyone that doesn’t do that, I don’t consider them professional realtors. I consider them lazy. … I am a big advocate of enforcement; it’s the only thing that works.”
Realtor and Dublin resident Flavio Amaral supported the city staff’s recommendation for enforcement, recalling cases of up to 25 signs advertising a single property in Dublin. “It was just out of control.”
The new ordinance comes after the city made efforts over the past year to bring greater awareness of the past regulations, including regular weekend enforcement, and education and outreach to realtors.