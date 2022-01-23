The American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Reservations are required.
To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and enter the code “Dublin,” or call 800-733-2767. Donors can also streamline the donation process by going to redcrossblood.org/RapidPass on the day of the blood drive to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions.
The Red Cross asks that anyone who feels unwell on the day of their appointment should postpone their blood donation.