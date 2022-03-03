DUBLIN — Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) trustees have approved redrawn election area boundaries that might pit two of them against each other for the same seat in November.
At its meeting Feb. 22, the trustees voted 3-2 to approve a new map that shifts about 3,000 residents from Trustee Gabi Blackman’s Area 4 and Kristin Pelham’s Area 1 into Trustee Area 2, currently represented by Megan Rouse.
Because trustees must reside in the area they represent, the new lines put Pelham’s home in Rouse’s jurisdiction.
“I’m very disappointed,” Pelham said. “I don't think it was necessary to draw us together.”
Pelham and Rouse voted against the map that Blackman, Board President Dan Cherrier and Trustee Willliam Kuo chose from among six potential maps to divide the district.
“I think it's the cleanest,” Cherrier said of the map. “I think it's the right thing to do.”
In 2017, Dublin’s school system shifted from at-large elections where voters from throughout the district choose all five representatives to “district elections,” where residents vote only for one representative from their communities. Each of the five areas were required to have similar populations.
The change occurred after an attorney sued elected bodies throughout the state, alleging at-large elections violated the California Voting Rights Act by reducing the power of minorities to elect representation.
First implemented in 2018, the DUSD lines required adjustment following the 2020 Census, which revealed the district’s population grew from about 46,000 residents in 2010 to more than 71,500.
Although four of the five trustee areas grew significantly, Area 4’s population nearly doubled to 17,500 people, creating an imbalance in populations.
During a series of public meetings, trustees worked with a demographer to develop six different maps, each containing areas of 14,000 people. Besides population, the California Voting Rights Act required them to create areas where minorities – in this case Asians and Latinos – had enough residents to potentially elect a representative to the board.
On the approved map, each of the five area’s contains large Asian populations ranging from 30% to 71%. The new Area 2 creates the largest Latino population of 17%, third behind whites at 41% and Asians at 30%.
Cherrier said the new map maximizes the Latino population in Area 2.
Although he felt bad about the changes' political effect on Pelham, Cherrier said, “I feel very good about the decision.”
Pelham said she was in favor of a different map – Scenario 4 – because it would have accomplished the board's goals and allowed for continuity for trustees.
The changes set up a strange election process this year.
In November, Cherrier will be up for re-election in Area 5, along with Kuo, who was appointed to fill his wife Catherine's Area 3 seat after her death March 24. Rouse’s seat also will be up for re-election if she decides to run again.
If Pelham chooses, she could run for the Area 2 seat if Rouse declines to run or run against Rouse, if Rouse makes a bid for reelection. In that event, if Pelham loses to Rouse, she would remain in the Area 1 seat because she was elected in 2020 and has two years remaining in her term.
Rouse did not respond to a request for comment. Pelham said she has made no decisions on her election plans.
“It’s not about me,” Pelham said. “It’s about the district and the kids.”
