Rep. Eric Swalwell recently endorsed Dublin City Councilmember Melissa Hernandez, who is running for mayor in the General Election.
“I am proud to endorse Melissa Hernandez to be the next mayor of Dublin,” Swalwell said. “Melissa has been a longtime community leader in my hometown of Dublin, and through her compassion and hard work, she has earned my support.”
Swalwell noted that Hernandez, who also works as a top aide to District 1 Supervisor Scott Haggerty, oversees COVID-19 response and support services for Dublin and the Tri-Valley. She has led efforts to expand access to food banks for hundreds of seniors, families and children; established free COVID-19 testing for Dublin; and spearheaded efforts to distribute thousands of masks to local businesses.
“Melissa served on my Women’s Task Force, and not only has she become a true leader for the City of Dublin – she is the right woman for the job,” Swalwell continued. “I look forward to working with Melissa to address regional transportation needs and our joint response to COVID-19 and economic recovery for the City of Dublin.”
Hernandez said her campaign consists of a broad coalition of diverse community leaders, organization and neighbors.
“I am honored to add Congressman Swalwell to my endorsers,” Hernandez added. “As Dublin’s mayor, I will address our local challenges, including worsening traffic congestion, development pressures, aging city infrastructure, and threats to our long-term financial stability due to COVID.”
Hernandez’s mayoral race is also endorsed by Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the Alameda County Firefighters Association and Tri-Valley mayors.