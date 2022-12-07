LOGO - Dublin Police Services

DUBLIN — In its 2021-2022 annual report released last month, Dublin Police Services (DPS) cited an increase in crime and highlighted its new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU).

While the city experienced a drop in crime across all categories in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, crime rates rebounded in 2021, with shoplifting, narcotics, and assault-battery arrests exceeding pre-pandemic levels that year, according to the report. Leading the surge, 2021 assault-battery arrests amounted to more than five times 2019 numbers.