DUBLIN — In its 2021-2022 annual report released last month, Dublin Police Services (DPS) cited an increase in crime and highlighted its new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU).
While the city experienced a drop in crime across all categories in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, crime rates rebounded in 2021, with shoplifting, narcotics, and assault-battery arrests exceeding pre-pandemic levels that year, according to the report. Leading the surge, 2021 assault-battery arrests amounted to more than five times 2019 numbers.
“We are seeing that a significant number of our arrests, 75 to 80%, are not Dublin residents,” said DPS Chief Garrett Holmes. He also speculated that disparities exist between Dublin and other jurisdictions regarding what constitutes an arrest versus a citation, thus contributing to the uptick. In other words, misconceptions from non-Dubliners regarding what they can get away with may have resulted in more arrests.
“Less consequences equals more crime,” Holmes continued. “However, with Santa Rita Jail so close, we do not typically just cite very many individuals for misdemeanor crimes. They are taken to jail, which results in an increase in the actual number of arrests.”
DPS made 156 arrests for shoplifting, 564 for narcotics, and 151 for assault-battery in 2021; compared to 68 arrests for shoplifting, 449 for narcotics, and 30 for assault-battery in 2019.
The report also described the city’s new BHU.
Dublin City Council approved the BHU formation in September 2021 in response to mental-health and substance-abuse issues worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to fund the unit using $1.2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“Recognizing the need for mental health services, particularly following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was pleased that the Dublin City Council approved funding for a behavioral health unit within Dublin Police Services,” wrote Holmes in the report. “We recently brought on board a supervisor and two clinicians to assist those who are going through difficult times.”
Holmes explained to The Independent how the unit recently helped provide temporary housing to Dublin’s unsheltered.
“They’ve provided the contacts and assisted with paperwork and transportation to obtain temporary and, hopefully, permanent housing,” said Holmes. “BHU has also provided counseling to victims — and their families — of major crimes, and resources to individuals with disabilities, (socially) inappropriate behavior, and mental illness.”
The unit, continued Holmes, has also relieved workload from elsewhere in the police force where multiple contacts with individuals proved necessary.
“With BHU, they can contact the individual after our first contact and then connect them to resources to deal with whatever crisis they may be in,” he said. “This frees up police from contacting this same person multiple times and also reduces the possibility of a critical incident.”
Other topics touched on by the report included DPS’s patrol statistics, training, technology, received grants, and crime-prevention efforts.
In the near future, Holmes looks forward to increased technology use, such as license-plate reading cameras, in investigations.
“Finally, we would like to bolster our community engagement by finding additional creative ways to interact with the public both on social media and at planned events,” said Holmes.