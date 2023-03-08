DUBLIN – Commander Nathan Schmidt of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has been appointed to lead Dublin Police Services effective Sunday, March 19.
Schmidt will succeed Police Chief Garrett Holmes, who is retiring. Dublin has contracted with the county for police services since the city was incorporated in 1982.
Schmidt has over 23 years of experience with the sheriff’s office, including nearly 18 years spent either working as a deputy at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin or with Dublin Police Services as a patrol officer and detective.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2006 and served as patrol supervisor and sergeant of detectives for Dublin.
After being promoted to lieutenant in 2011, Schmidt worked briefly at the Glenn E. Dyer Jail in Oakland and the Eden Township Station before returning to Dublin Police Services to oversee operations and administration.
Promoted to captain in 2016, he again worked for a short time at the Santa Rita Jail before once more returning to Dublin Police Services.
Earlier this year, Schmidt was promoted to commander and was assigned to the sheriff office’s Law Enforcement Services Division, which includes patrol for all unincorporated areas of the county, county Transit Police Services, Highland Hospital Police Services, dispatch, and the Warrants and Records Division. Schmidt grew up in Livermore, graduating from Granada High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology at University of California, Davis.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Commander Schmidt for many years,” said City Manager Linda Smith, who made the announcement. “His experience, leadership, and working knowledge of Dublin Police Services makes him the natural choice to lead the department.”