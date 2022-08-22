Snowflake Inc., a data-cloud company, has expanded its footprint in Dublin by signing a long-term lease at the Dublin Corporate Center campus.
Snowflake is increasing its square footage from 40,000 square feet to 153,000 square feet, occupying the 4140 Dublin Blvd. building. The expansion demonstrates Snowflake’s commitment to Dublin and is expected to bring over 500 new jobs to the Tri-Valley region in the coming years.
In June, the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group announced the number of tech businesses in the Bay Area’s Tri-Valley region had increased more than 60% in the last four years, with some of the Bay Area’s most disruptive innovation coming out of the area encompassing Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, and San Ramon. Snowflake’s growth supports these claims in demonstrating the continued acceleration of tech businesses in the region.
“Snowflake is at the forefront of digital transformation, accelerating its growth trajectory to stay ahead of the evolving landscape and meet the needs of its customer and partner ecosystem,” said Warrick Taylor, vice president of global workplace and real estate at Snowflake. “With this, Snowflake is expanding its Dublin office footprint, growing to occupy an entire building in the Dublin Corporate Center and creating potentially (more than) 500 additional job opportunities for a variety of functions in the coming years. We expect to increase our employee count not just in California, but across the globe to further mobilize the world’s data and provide value to our customers.”
Founded in July 2012, Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with the Snowflake Data Cloud. Customers use the cloud to unite siloed data; discover and securely share data; and execute diverse analytic workloads in a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. As of April 2022, Snowflake has (more than) 4,550 employees and operates in over 20 office locations globally.
“Snowflake Inc.’s decision to expand in Dublin demonstrates their continued success as a business,” said Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “We could not be more excited about their growth. Not only does this expansion represent Snowflake’s accomplishments, but it will also bring many additional opportunities and benefits to the Dublin community as new jobs are created.”