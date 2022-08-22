LOGO - Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake Inc., a data-cloud company, has expanded its footprint in Dublin by signing a long-term lease at the Dublin Corporate Center campus.

Snowflake is increasing its square footage from 40,000 square feet to 153,000 square feet, occupying the 4140 Dublin Blvd. building. The expansion demonstrates Snowflake’s commitment to Dublin and is expected to bring over 500 new jobs to the Tri-Valley region in the coming years.