Dublin is bringing back Splatter, its end-of-summer festival to celebrate the town’s diverse food, wine, art and music.
Known for its family-friendly activities and unique art, the festival will take place Sept. 18 at Emerald Glen Park. This will be the city’s 10th Splatter event, and organizer Lauren Marriott is excited to see its return after a year off due to the pandemic.
“I can’t even put into words how excited I am to be planning this,” said Marriott, the city’s recreation coordinator. “We can’t wait to have the kids and the community back out and smiling and having a great time at our event. I am so looking forward to seeing everyone out dancing and having a semblance of normalcy again.”
Attendees can expect to see many of the same elements from previous years, but there will be some new additions this year, including a drone light show as the festival finale.
During the afternoon, the festival will celebrate food, wine, art and music from around the world, and Marriott said there is a special emphasis this year on making the festival multicultural.
“We really want to celebrate Dublin’s diversity, and we want everyone who comes to our festival to feel represented,” Marriott said. “Our hands-on arts and crafts activities will be things like Japanese fans, maracas and giving folks the opportunity to paint their own world flag.”
Visitors can take a selfie in front of the community mural with a world map to give a visual representation of their family’s origins.
Performances will continue the theme in the amphitheater, with an African drum band, samba stilt walkers, Chinese dragons and a Polynesian fire dance group.
"With performances, demonstrations, interactive art exhibits and myriad food choices, Dubliners and those from the surrounding communities can celebrate the diversity of culture that makes Dublin such a wonderful place to live, work and play,” said Dublin Councilmember Jean Josey. “I can't wait to sample food from around the world and watch the performances on each of our stages.”
There will be musical entertainment throughout the day on the main stage and an open mic segment for local authors and musicians. Guests will be able to shop their way around the world in the World Craft Bazaar and enjoy a range of food from visiting food trucks. The Dublin Rotary Club will have local craft beer and wine for purchase. The event culminates in an evening dance party led by a Queen tribute band and a high energy dance band, followed by the drone light show.
“I’m excited for the return of our signature annual celebration this year,” said Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai. “This is an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate our community in a safe, outdoor setting, and I am delighted that we have put together a program that reflects the tremendous cultural diversity of our city.”
Splatter will run from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway in Dublin. Admission is free. There will be a charge for children’s carnival rides. As it’s an outdoor event, masks are not required. For more information, or to become a volunteer, vendor or sponsor, call 925-556-4500 or visit www.dublinsplatter.com.