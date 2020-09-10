Last month, Sri Muppidi announced her run for Dublin City Council in the November general election.
Muppidi, a longtime resident of the Tri-Valley, decided to enter the race because she wanted to take action on the numerous challenges that Dublin is confronting.
“Dublin faces a number of unprecedented challenges today, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic slowdown,” she said. “We’re also facing a climate crisis as we confront the increasing risk of wildfires. Dublin needs a fresh perspective and a candidate that’s thinking about the city’s long-term future, so we can have a livable city.”
One of Muppidi’s big priorities is supporting the local business community. She said she aims to support local economic growth and has ambitious plans to execute Dublin’s downtown vision. She also plans to implement user-friendly design for permits and licenses to attract and retain businesses, seek out appropriate corporate partnerships, and help boost local employment with workforce development programs and entrepreneurship bootcamps.
Muppidi pledged her commitment to helping small businesses adjust and recover from COVID-19. In response to the changing shelter-in-place restrictions, Muppidi launched an initiative to encourage Dublin residents to shop local through the “Buy Dublin” campaign. Residents can filter through the directory to find the restaurant, bar or store that they want to support, and can find up-to-date information on the business’s operations. Businesses can sign up to be included in the directory by accessing the “Events” page on srimuppidi.com.
Muppidi currently is employed at a venture capital firm, investing in early stage companies to support local job creation and promote overall economic growth. Previously, Muppidi worked in public policy and economic development in organizations like the U.S. Department of State, World Bank, and the U.S. Federal Reserve. She also worked as a journalist at The Economist, reporting on topics like California’s PG&E shutoffs. Muppidi earned her bachelor’s degree in economics, and master’s degree in management science and engineering from Stanford University.
“The world is in crisis,” she said. “We need young leaders in local office, so we can have the difficult conversations needed to move forward. I am supported by individual donors — everyday people like me — and do not accept special interest money.”
Her other priorities for Dublin include addressing climate change, supporting community-focused public safety, and investing in infrastructure to reduce congestion.
To learn more about Muppidi and her priorities, visit www.srimuppidi.com.