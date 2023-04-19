The Dublin High School softball team lost to San Ramon Valley High School 4-1 on April 13. The Dublin Gaels dropped to 2-11 with the loss.
Junior Lily Charlton batted in the only run for the Gaels. Junior pitcher Kelly Maggiora pitched five innings, allowing zero earned runs while striking out seven batters.
The Wolves started off strong, scoring two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. In the third inning, San Ramon Valley tacked on another two runs to take a commanding 4-0 lead.
The Dublin bats went silent until the fourth inning when Charlton batted in a run to put the Gaels on the board, cutting the deficit to just three runs.
But the San Ramon defense proved to be too much in the later innings as they did not allow Dublin to make a run at a comeback.
The Gaels amassed just four total hits in the game in 26 at bats.
Dublin has now lost five straight games after dropping this game against San Ramon Valley.
Up next for the Gaels will be a matchup with Granada High on April 20 at home.